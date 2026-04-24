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Rihanna returns to India after Ambani wedding, paparazzi welcome her with ‘I love you RiRi’
Rihanna has reportedly arrived in India to launch new beauty products for her brand.
Two years after her Jamnagar gig for the Ambani wedding, Rihanna has returned to India—this time to promote her cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty. The pop star was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit, carrying a bag and completing her look with a pair of glasses and a gold chain. Rihanna, who recently embraced motherhood for the third time, greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. As photographers excitedly called out “Riri,” the singer smiled warmly and waved before heading to her car, escorted by her security team.
What brings Rihanna to India?
She has reportedly arrived in India to launch new beauty products for her brand. The event is scheduled for Friday, with reports suggesting that the global icon may unveil a limited pop-up experience in the city. Titled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli’, the event is expected to spotlight the brand’s inclusive range of shades and products. However, official details about the launch remain under wraps.
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Interestingly, Rihanna has not shared any updates about her India visit on her Instagram handle so far.
When Rihanna came to India for the Ambani event
The singer previously made headlines during her first visit to India in 2024, when she performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. She delivered a power-packed performance for a star-studded audience that included actors, industrialists, and digital creators.
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Several videos from the event showed her dancing and celebrating with celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. She was accompanied by her close friend Melissa Forde. Speaking on Instagram Live at the time, Rihanna said, “I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are… I have to come back.”
According to reports, she was paid over Rs 50 crore for that performance.
When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in India
Rihanna officially launched Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in India in August 2025. The products are now available across more than 50 outlets, including Sephora India and Reliance’s beauty platform Tira Beauty.
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