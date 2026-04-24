Rihanna returns to India after Ambani wedding, paparazzi welcome her with ‘I love you RiRi’

Two years after her Jamnagar gig for the Ambani wedding, Rihanna has returned to India—this time to promote her cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty. The pop star was spotted at the Mumbai airport in an all-black outfit, carrying a bag and completing her look with a pair of glasses and a gold chain. Rihanna, who recently embraced motherhood for the third time, greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. As photographers excitedly called out “Riri,” the singer smiled warmly and waved before heading to her car, escorted by her security team.

What brings Rihanna to India?

She has reportedly arrived in India to launch new beauty products for her brand. The event is scheduled for Friday, with reports suggesting that the global icon may unveil a limited pop-up experience in the city. Titled ‘Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli’, the event is expected to spotlight the brand’s inclusive range of shades and products. However, official details about the launch remain under wraps.