Ricky Martin rejects claims of ‘sexual and romantic relationship’ with nephew

Grammy Award-winning singer and pop star Ricky Martin has denied sexual harassment allegations made by his nephew.

The singer’s lawyer said that Martin never had “any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” as reported by Deadline. Martin is facing allegations of domestic abuse from his family member in Puerto Rico. He was served a temporary restraining order by the police for the same earlier this month. A hearing on this case is set for later, this month.

Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.” He also said, “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

The lawyer added, “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin had earlier tweeted that the order is based on “completely false” allegations and that he will face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me.”

Martin’s 21-year-old nephew has claimed that Martin was in an intimate affair with him for seven months. If Martin is found guilty of the charges, he could face up to a 50-year sentence. Reportedly, Martin is due in court on July 21, when a judge will determine whether the restraint order should continue or be terminated.