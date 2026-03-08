Ricky Martin performs on ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘Un Dos Tres’ ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup finale

Puerto Rican Grammy Award-winning singer Ricky Martin enthralled near 1,00,000 spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad along with Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

The closing ceremony began with an electrifying performance by Sukhbir Singh, who had the crowd on its feet with his hit song “Oh Ho Ho Ho.”

The crowd in Ahmedabad grooves to Sukhbir’s 𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘲 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘥𝘱𝘢𝘷𝘦 ahead of the #T20WorldCup Final 🎵🕺 Catch the performances LIVE, broadcast details ▶️ https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/MfOeNqzajR — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

The stage was then taken over by Ricky Martin, who delivered energetic performances of his hit songs “Un Dos Tres”, “Shake Your Bon-Bon”, “She Bangs” and “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

Ricky Martin lit up Ahmedabad with an all-time classic groover 🕺🎤 Watch the #T20WorldCup Final, broadcast details ▶️ https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/QjOeMR0vik — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

Earlier, videos doing the rounds on social media showed Ricky Martin arriving at Ahmedabad airport, where he received a traditional welcome with a tilak on his forehead, a bouquet, and a scarf. Another clip showed him dancing to Sukhbir Singh’s “Oh Ho Ho Ho” during rehearsals ahead of the final performance.

🚨Ricky Martin has arrived in Ahmedabad. International pop superstar Ricky Martin will perform at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/rkbUWYTIu1 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 7, 2026

Ricky Martin is getting ready for his performance at the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. He will perform at the closing ceremony ahead of the big final today. 🎤🔥 pic.twitter.com/XoFkNa6QKi — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 8, 2026

When Ricky Martin meets Sukhbir’s Punjabi beats… and suddenly it’s Oh Ho Ho Ho all the way! 🕺🔥 See you guys at the mega Closing Ceremony of the Final Showdown ! Gates Open: 3.30 PM

Performances Begin: 5:30 PM See you there !#T20WorldCup #FeelTheThrill pic.twitter.com/AquxbTSG9E — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2026

India booked their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final after a thrilling semifinal win over England. Defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated England by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and sealed their place in the T20 WC final against New Zealand.