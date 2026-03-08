Ricky Martin performs on ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and ‘Un Dos Tres’ ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup finale

Grammy Award-winning singer Ricky Martin was the headliner in the closing ceremony ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiMar 8, 2026 06:58 PM IST
Ricky Martin performs ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup finale.Ricky Martin performs ahead of the India vs New Zealand ICC Men's T20 World Cup finale.
Puerto Rican Grammy Award-winning singer Ricky Martin enthralled near 1,00,000 spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad along with Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

The closing ceremony began with an electrifying performance by Sukhbir Singh, who had the crowd on its feet with his hit song “Oh Ho Ho Ho.”

The stage was then taken over by Ricky Martin, who delivered energetic performances of his hit songs “Un Dos Tres”,  “Shake Your Bon-Bon”, “She Bangs” and “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

Earlier, videos doing the rounds on social media showed Ricky Martin arriving at Ahmedabad airport, where he received a traditional welcome with a tilak on his forehead, a bouquet, and a scarf. Another clip showed him dancing to Sukhbir Singh’s “Oh Ho Ho Ho” during rehearsals ahead of the final performance.

India booked their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final after a thrilling semifinal win over England. Defending champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated England by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, and sealed their place in the T20 WC final against New Zealand.

