Friday, July 22, 2022

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws sexual harassment claim; singer says ‘I was a victim of a lie’

Ricky Martin's 21-year-old nephew had alleged that the singer was in a seven-month-long intimate affair with him.

By: AP | San Juan |
July 22, 2022 8:46:37 am
Ricky-Martin-AP-1200 A Puerto Rico court has “archived” a restraining order issued against Ricky Martin. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said on Thursday.

The case had brought intense media attention, and without giving details, the Puerto Rican singer had only denied any wrongdoing. On Thursday, hours after the court ruling, he said that he was a “victim of lies” from a relative.

“I’ve been working onstage in the public eye for almost four decades,” he said on a video released by his publicists. “And I’ve never, ever had to deal with anything as painful as what I’ve been through in the last two weeks.”

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police didn’t provide further details, including who requested the order.

But on Thursday, “the petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the judicial spokesperson told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity as required by the tribunal rules.

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually. Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras awaited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” Ricky Martin’s legal team said in a statement.

When the restraining order was issued, the Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero said the order stated that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quoted the order as saying that they broke up two months earlier but that the petitioner said Martin did not accept the separation and had been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times. The AP didn’t obtained a copy of the order.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s legal team said Thursday. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer is expected to perform concert Friday and Saturday with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

