Ricky Kej at Expresso: ‘I’d rather be lesser known for songs that define me’

After hosting some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment, The Indian Express series Expresso is back with its 14th edition. This time, the spotlight is on three-time Grammy winner and Padma Shri awardee Ricky Kej, who joined us for a candid conversation at the Taj West End in Bengaluru.

During the session, Kej spoke about why he consciously stayed away from mainstream music, his belief that an artiste’s work should reflect their identity, and why he would rather be known for music that defines him than for songs created purely for popularity. He also shared his views on what he calls India’s “Ravi Shankar syndrome”, the country’s relationship with its classical music heritage, and how a conversation with PM Modi inspired one of the most significant projects of his career.

Ricky Kej began by speaking about the choices he made early in his career. While many artistes are encouraged to pursue commercial success first and personal expression later, he chose a different route.

“I had to make that strong decision early on in my career,” he said, adding, “Do I be extremely well known for songs that do not define me? Or do I be very less known for songs that define me as a person? So I chose a second route that I would rather be lesser known, but I would be known by songs that define me as a person.”

(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Kej explained that this philosophy eventually shaped his entire body of work. “The only kind of music that I make is about a strong social message or an environmental message. That’s the only kind of music that I create,” he said.

The Grammy-winning composer also spoke at length about India’s relationship with its own musical heritage, introducing the audience to what he calls the “Ravi Shankar syndrome.” Drawing from his experiences attending concerts by sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar across the world, Kej argued that many Indians celebrate legendary musicians without necessarily engaging with their work.

“So we know him as a personality, but we don’t know his music,” he remarked.

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Ricky Kej pointed out that Indian classical musicians often receive greater appreciation abroad than they do at home, despite performing music rooted entirely in Indian traditions.

“We ourselves are not appreciating our music that is actually getting accolades all over the world. You’ll probably have better luck with people naming an album of Pandit Ravi Shankar in a place like San Francisco or in a place like New York rather than India itself.”

The conversation also turned to India’s growing cultural influence globally. Reflecting on the years following 2014, Kej spoke about what he sees as a shift in how Indian arts and culture are perceived internationally.

“I absolutely admire PM Modi for various reasons,” he said, explaining that he felt Indian music, culture and the arts increasingly began to be viewed as an important form of soft power around the world.

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(Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Ricky Kej also recounted his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning his first Grammy Award in 2015. What was initially expected to be a brief interaction evolved into an hour-long discussion on climate change, sustainability and India’s role in global environmental conversations.

According to Kej, the discussion ultimately inspired him to create Shanti Samsara, an album featuring musicians from around the world and centred on climate action and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He recalled PM Modi encouraging him to pursue the project and later supporting the album on international platforms.

From music and identity to climate advocacy and cultural diplomacy, the 14th edition of Expresso offered a rare and insightful look into the mind of one of India’s most celebrated global artistes.

Missed the event in Bengaluru? The conversation with Ricky Kej will be available for streaming on June 17 from 6 pm. This edition of Expresso was presented by AU Small Finance Bank in association with- Taj West End, Bengaluru.

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Over the years, Expresso has emerged as a prominent platform for in-depth conversations with leading figures from Indian entertainment and culture. Previous editions have featured an impressive lineup of guests, including Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Rao, Huma Qureshi and Shefali Shah, Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha and Kabir Khan, Randeep Hooda and Hansal Mehta, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali and Taapsee Pannu, as well as Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.