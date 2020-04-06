Richa Sharma: I really want to sing a romantic number

Richa Sharma asked her fans to stay safe and stay home. (Photo: Richa Sharma/Instagram) Richa Sharma asked her fans to stay safe and stay home. (Photo: Richa Sharma/Instagram)

Singer Richa Sharma says there is enough opportunity for singers in Bollywood. The “Sajda” singer went live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page to talk about how she is spending time during self-isolation, what she thinks of recreations and much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. How are you spending your days during self-isolation?

I am at home in Mumbai in self-isolation, while my family is in Delhi. I am keeping myself clean and washing hands every 30 mins for 20 seconds. I am keeping myself busy working on my art as a singer, making songs and much more. Also, I am learning more recipes to cook.

Q. Why is social distancing important? What do you think of the lockdown?

I am strictly maintaining social distancing, which is really important because this is the only way you can save yourself and people around you. This is the only way to fight coronavirus. The lockdown is a way to just help us because the virus spreads through contact. We all as citizens need to understand this and come together to help each other. Also, be hopeful and have faith.

Q. Anything new you are doing while being under self-isolation?

At 7 PM in the evening, I have started this chat show called ‘Surili Chai With Richa’ on which the audience gets to listen and chat with their favourite celebrities. So far, I have had guests such as Shreya Goshal, Kapil Sharma and others.

Q. There are so many aspiring singers. Is there enough opportunity in the industry?

Yes, of course. If you have talent, there is opportunity. The industry is huge but you have to have patience, which is important. However, what I have noticed is the fact that today’s generation of singers are very impatient. They want instant success. They don’t want to work hard for it. It has been 24 years to me in the industry. I do riyaaz for 2 hours every day. So, my advice to them would be to practice every day because the more you practice, the more you polish the art. Also, they should keep in mind that it is okay to follow an idol but not okay to become their clones.

Q. What is your take on remixes and recreations?

I don’t enjoy remixes or remakes at all. It hurts… but sadly, I cannot do anything about it.

Q. In 24 years of your career, is there a genre of music you still wish to try?

I really want to sing true-blue romantic numbers. I did sing before but none of them rose to fame. I am a happy person but I end up getting all sad tracks to sing (chuckles.) I hope music directors soon give me an opportunity to sing a romantic track.

