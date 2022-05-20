scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA

Rihanna and A$AP couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
May 20, 2022 9:06:38 am
ASAP Rocky and RihannaFILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports. The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email seeking confirmation.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free.

The 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna, 34, are home in Los Angeles with the baby, their first.

Best of Express Premium

S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...Premium
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...
More Premium Stories >>

The two went public with their relationship in 2020.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai How India is lighting up Cannes 2022
From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: How India is lighting up Cannes 2022

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement