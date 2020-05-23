Recording Academy records John Prine song for charity

The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File) The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s Angel From Montgomery with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Prine died in April at age 73 from complications associated with the coronavirus. A two-time Grammy winner, the Recording Academy announced in December that Prine would be honored with a 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The new recording features artists, musicians and engineers who also are elected leaders in the Recording Academy, including singer-songwriter Christine Albert, Brandon Bush of Sugarland, John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band and Jeff Powell, an acclaimed Memphis engineer/producer.

Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the Recording Academy and one of the contributors on the recording, said in a statement that Prine was known for his giving spirit and the new “Angel From Montgomery” recording is a tribute to honor that spirit.

