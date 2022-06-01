scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Initial post-mortem report points to cardiac arrest as reason behind KK’s death: Police

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
June 1, 2022 9:04:39 pm
singer KK post mortem reportSinger KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: KK/Instagram)

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer KK, who passed away following a live concert here, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The report also said that the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”.

“The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

KK was declared “brought dead” by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he “fell unconscious” upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

