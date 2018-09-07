Rearview Mirror: Farhan Akhtar tries too hard

Farhan Akhtar recently released a new song called “Rearview Mirror” Farhan Akhtar recently released a new song called “Rearview Mirror”

Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar’s new single “Rearview Mirror” from his album Echoes is out. It is a neatly composed number, and shines in parts thanks to its lyrics, which has been penned by Farhan himself. The theme of the song, self-introspection, has been done-to-death and it doesn’t help its case obviously. Analyzing oneself can be a creative process for the artist, but that is always not the case with the listeners.

Phrases like “Half-looking forward, half-looking back through the rearview mirror of time. I took a look at myself, saw somebody else” are evocative enough and not too self-indulgent. But sentences like “Don’t want to be like old wine in a new bottle, still just old wine” reeks of narcissism. Another thing that doesn’t work in the track’s favour is the singer. Farhan’s voice doesn’t help the song build the mood and the whole thing sounds too tired.

The synopsis of the song reads, “Rearview Mirror is an infectious blend of soft rock orchestration and delicate melodies tinged with subtle psychedelia. Flowing seamlessly through punchy verses and choruses that swell effortlessly into euphoric crescendos, the track is a tactful assessment of introspection amid delicately crafted musicianship.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has his plate full. He will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra.

