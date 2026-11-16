Raye leads 2027 Grammy nominations, followed by Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo

Call her a Raye of sunshine. The English singer-songwriter leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations, the Recording Academy announced Monday.

Raye is up for 11 awards at February’s ceremony: record, song and album of the year — the first time she’s been nominated in those big categories — as well as songwriter of the year non-classical, a variety of pop categories and music video.

Her 11 nods also mean she has tied Beyoncé’s record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Speaking of Bey: She continues her reign as the most-nominated artiste in Grammy history, scoring her 100th nod for “Morning Dew (Donk)” in the R&B solo performance category.

Raye, who is riding the success of her critically acclaimed album This Music May Contain Hope, has 15 Grammy nominations across her career. She’s never won one, though she was previously recognised by the Recording Academy with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award.

Spanish singer Rosalía, fresh off her album of the year win at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday for her avant-garde “Lux,” follows Raye with nine nominations. She’s a first-time nominee in all the categories she’s up for: record, song and album of the year as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.

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Following her are Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and first-time nominee Ella Langley, who are tied with seven nods each.

Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026’s best new artist winner Olivia Dean have six nominations each.

Women dominate the top categories

In addition to Raye’s This Music May Contain Hope and Rosalía’s Lux, the album of the year category is rounded out by Bridgers’ Lost Weekend, Dean’s The Art of Loving, Langley’s Dandelion, Mars’ The Romantic, Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love and Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift’s nomination is her fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something only one other artist has ever done: Kendrick Lamar.

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Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations. The final round of Grammy voting, which determines the winners, will take place between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

The record of the year category is made up of Dean’s “Man I Need,” Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” Mars’ “I Just Might,” Raye’s “Where Is My Husband!”, Rodrigo’s “The Cure,” Rosalía’s “Berghain” featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” and Tame Impala and Jennie’s “Dracula.”

Jennie, perhaps best known as one-fourth of the juggernaut girl group Blackpink, is also a first-time nominee at the 2027 Grammys. Last year her bandmate Rosé became the first K-pop artiste to ever receive a nomination in the record of the year field for “APT.,” her megahit with Mars. Jennie’s “Dracula” nomination makes her the second.

Song of the year — an award for a track’s songwriters, which sometimes includes the performer but not always — is made up of an almost identical list to record of the year, featuring the same song selections from Dean, Langley, Raye, Rodrigo and Rosalía. But it also includes Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Swift’s “Toy Story 5” song “I Knew It, I Knew You” and Mars’ “Risk It All.”

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In the best new artist category, Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters will go head-to-head.

“It’s a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year’s Grammy nominations,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. in a statement. “From first-time nominees to artists reaching career milestones, it’s inspiring to see musicians at every stage of their careers represented. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community. We look forward to a remarkable season of celebration, and I’m grateful to our Voting Members for their continued commitment to honoring the music that moves us year after year.”

There are a number of other first-time nominees this year, including Geese, Tinashe, Slayyyter, Angine de Poitrine, Ryan Castro, Milo J, Megan Moroney, John Cale — who accepted the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of his band The Velvet Underground in 2017 but has never been nominated before — and many more.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern, live on ABC for the first time since 1972, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.