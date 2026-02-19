Rapper Lil Poppa dies at 25, cause of death unknown; shocked fans mourn his loss: ‘Young talent gone so early’

Hollywood rapper Lil Poppa, whose real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, passed away at 25, on Wednesday, February 18, as reported by TMZ. The famous pop star, based out of Jacksonville, Florida, was confirmed dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia, as per the publication’s report. The cause of death remains unknown but many fans commented on the rapper opening up about his battle with sickle cell anemia. He had spoken about it in his documentary, Blessed, I Guess.

He passed away at 11:23am ET on Wednesday. Lil Poppa’s family or official representatives have not confirmed his death or any involved incident yet. The rapper was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and gave many hit songs in the past few years, including Love & War, Mind Over Matter, and HAPPY TEARS.