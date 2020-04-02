A quick look at rapper Emiway Bantai’s career

Emiway Bantai’s track on coronavirus called Khatam Karona is going viral on the internet (Photo: Instagram/emiwaybantai). Emiway Bantai’s track on coronavirus called Khatam Karona is going viral on the internet (Photo: Instagram/emiwaybantai).

Mumbai-based rapper Emiway Bantai’s song on coronavirus, “Khatam Karona”, has gone viral. However, this is not the first time Emiway has tasted instant internet success. In fact, his entire career thrives on the popularity he has achieved through songs uploaded on YouTube.

Born Bilal Shaikh, Emiway was inspired by the music of American rapper Eminem and released his first track “Glint Lock” in 2013. Emiway used to rap in English in his early days, but later switched completely to Hindi. His second track called “Aur Bantai” further cemented his foothold in the music business.

Emiway Bantai is also popular for his diss tracks. He had a very public spat with rapper Raftaar, which in 2017 gave way to a song called “Sadak.” He wrote another diss track called “Samajh Mein Aaya Kya”. His more recent releases like “Dhyan De”, “Firse Machayenge” and “Skkrt Karenge” have also found many takers. He currently has 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Here is a look at the most popular tracks of Emiway Bantai:

