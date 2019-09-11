Ranu Mandol-Himesh Reshammiya song Teri Meri Kahani: A slow burn

The latest song from upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer released on Wednesday. “Teri Meri Kahani” is a soft, slow-burn love song that puts on display Ranu Mandol and Himesh Reshammiya’s vocal abilities front and centre.

The unlikely partnership between Mandol and Reshammiya had not been tested so far. “Teri Meri Kahani” firmly establishes that the partnership goes well beyond just a viral success. Mandol’s parts on the song show off her vocal range and complement the music and Reshammiya’s lower voice with great effect. There is little else in the song that stands out. Sparing use of guitar and a beat ensure that the things you away are Reshammiya and Mandol’s voices.

The video for the song features shots of Mandol in the studio singing as well as shots from the film featuring Sonia Mann and Himesh Reshammiya.

Ranu Mandol used to sing for a living at the Kolkata railway station, where she was recorded singing “Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai” by a passerby. The video went viral and drew the attention of an NGO that gave her a makeover. Following this, Mandol appeared in an episode of the reality singing show Superstar Singer in which Himesh Reshammiya was a judge. He gave the singer her big break and has worked with her since.

In an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Ranu Mandol had expressed her gratitude. She said, “This was the first time that someone trained me. I don’t know the technicalities of singing. Himesh ji treated me like a family member and gave me my life’s biggest opportunity. I cannot thank God enough for making me live a dream. I come from a broken family and have never seen so much love. And now that people are showering me with so much love, I could not be happier. Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would get a chance to be on such a big platform, or even sing in a Bollywood movie.”