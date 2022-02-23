Rang Soneya song: Pratik Sehajpal is a robot with abs in this peppy track

Pratik Sehajpal, who has been receiving a lot of love ever since he exited Bigg Boss 15 house, made his music video debut with “Rang Soneya” on Wednesday. The music video features Pratik as a robot who flaunts his washboard abs. It also stars singer Aroob Khan. “Rang Soneya” is crooned by Aroob and produced by Anshul Garg and Tony Kakkar.

As soon as the song released, fans heaped praise on Pratik. “Sooooo happy for you Pratik❤This is just a start, you will reach heights and the epitome of success 🎯 Love how you always choose to believe in Positivity and how you concentrate on upscaling yourself rather than putting down others👏 You always appreciate others hardwork, since you know the value of it .. Hope everyone will appreciate your hardwork as well. BB is over and so the Fandom wars should also be over. Uplift and appreciate everybody. And spread only Positivity for others,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the music video.

Another comment read, “Pratik never gave up and look where he is now. So so proud of him. He is the first celeb I’m supporting with all my heart. I have seen what a gem of a person he is, a rare being indeed. I wish him all the best. I want to see him do great things in life and achieve all his dreams. I have full faith in him.”

Many fans also declared “Rang Soneya” as the “hit song of the season.”

Apart from “Rang Soneya”, Pratik Sehajpal will also feature in the music video of “Naina Mere”, which also stars Niti Taylor. The song will release on Friday.

Pratik, who featured in Bigg Boss 15, emerged as the show’s first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash won the reality show. Earlier in an interview, Pratik spoke about failing to lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

“Firstly, I never consider it as a defeat. It may be big claims but I always believe that people who win hearts go on to do wonders in life. My mother’s prayers and sister’s hard work is with me along with my Pratik fam. I know I will make the most of any opportunity that comes my way,” Pratik said.