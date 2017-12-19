Rajinikanth, AR Rahman all set to jam together for the first time in Delhi

Rajinikanth and AR Rahman are working together in Shankar’s 2.0. Rajinikanth and AR Rahman are working together in Shankar’s 2.0.

Legendary musician AR Rahman will be joined by Rajinikanth when his multi-city tour rolls through Delhi. The power duo will come together for the final leg of the Encore – The Concert on December 23 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The gig will see the Kabali star singing on stage with the music maestro for the very first time, and a special addition is being made to the set list that will include a Robot-Sivaji The Boss mash-up.

Rajinikanth, who is working with the 50-year-old Oscar-winning musician on Shankar’s mega-budget sci-fi action thriller 2.0, will be felicitating him on his completion of 25 years.

The tour, which encapsulates the musical excellence of two and a half decade journey of the music legend, will bring to life some of his most iconic Bollywood melodies.

The creative genius will be accompanied by singing sensations Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Shaashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, and Harshdeep Kaur on the tour.

The massive production will feature a unique and one-of-a-kind stage set up, complete with state of the art paraphernalia for a truly magical experience.

The promoter of the concert, Madhuvanthi Arun of Maham Enterprises stated, “I am honoured that Rahman ji is celebrating his 25 years on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather and doyen of South Indian theatre, late Shri YG Parthasarathy, who was also the founder PSBB Schools, where Rahman ji studied. Rahman ji remembers my grandfather very fondly as one person who always encouraged him and this concert will be like a personal tribute to my grandfather”.

He added, “Rajinikanth is confirmed to attend the event and we are curating a special segment within the concert for all the attendees as Delhi will be the grand finale night.”

In the past, Rahman has publicly spoken about his respect and admiration for Rajinikanth and confessed to being a fan and how his films are always special.

Rajinikanth has sung a song in 1992 for Mannan and more recently for Kochaidaiyaan.

