The song that made Amitabh Bachchan angry: Rajesh Roshan reveals stories of his 6 iconic numbers

To select one song from ace music director Rajesh Roshan’s discography, would be like picking a grain of sand. The music veteran has given us dozens of evergreen numbers during his nearly five decade long career, and his tunes have withstood the test of time.

Having debuted in film music in the 1970s, Rajesh Roshan attained fame with Julie (1975), and followed it up with successful albums such as Swami, Des Pardes, Mr. Natwarlal, Kaala Patthar, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Papa Kehte Hai, Koyla, Daag, Kya Kehna and many more.

Rajesh Roshan has composed for almost all the movies of brother and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. (Photo: Express Archives) Rajesh Roshan has composed for almost all the movies of brother and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. (Photo: Express Archives)

His collaboration with brother Rakesh Roshan and nephew Hrithik Roshan are still part of the playlists, think Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Kites and Kaabil.

As the veteran music director turns 66 today, he picks a handful of his most popular compositions in a candid chat with indianexpress.com, and reveals how they were made and the story behind their success.

Dil Kya Kare

Julie – 1975

“It was made in flat 10 minutes. Kishore Kumar was new to me at the time, but when he sang the song, I was flabbergasted. I was so new that I felt blessed that he sang it for me. Though we never knew it’ll become a hit song or hit film, but we were very happy.”

My Heart is Beating

Julie – 1975

“It was an English song. My dad used to listen to The Drifters. I still remember those songs “Under The Boardwalk”, and that type of a voice was always in my mind. So when I got the chance, I made Preeti Sagar sing. She sang jingles and sang this in one go. We were sure the song is so good, but we never knew that it’ll become a hit back then.”

Pardesia

Mr. Natwarlal – 1979

“What I remember is Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar, we all were present in the recording. Amit ji had adjusted a shooting and then come. He was constantly after Kishore da about how he was singing it. I was wondering why such a huge hero has come there as he wasn’t allowing me to work. Amit ji came and stood behind me and kept poking me that when I’ve created such a good song, Kishore da should also sing it well. And I was after Lata ji as she was singing it like a closed song, and the song was for the hills. So I went and sat at her feet and told her to sing it as if she was in a valley, and you’re a village girl singing in the mountains. She just nodded from her eyes, without uttering anything. From that second, the whole song changed, Lata ji and Kishore da’s style of singing changed. Amit ji got very happy saying this is the song he wanted. They picturised it so well too. It was like a heavenly song. Today, Mr. Natwarlal is remembered not just because of its action and Amitabh Bachchan, but also because of its songs. That is what makes you live forever. In those time, after the director shot the song, they used to call me to come and see it in the edit room once. And this was a song that really made me happy, from my heart.”

Chookar Mere Mann Ko

Yaarana – 1981

“It had a big history. Amitabh Bachchan used to regularly come to my music room for Yaarana after he was done with its shooting. When the song was getting made, he went to shoot this movie to Calcutta. From there, he called me one morning, and said this song has been made very fast, he won’t be able to shoot it. I told him if he has faith in me, he should film it. I could feel his anger on the phone. But he shot the song as it is, he never cancelled it though he was in a position to tell director Raakesh Kumar to change the song and the music director, but he didn’t. It often happens today though. Today, nobody will forget the way Kishore Kumar sang it, like the lines “Aaja tera aanchal yeh pyaar se main bhar doon…” It’s a song to remember.”

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai – 2000

Of course, it was a very special film as my nephew (Hrithik Roshan) was making his debut. Rakesh and me had decided that he will not say a word in the music sessions, unless very important. This song was made in first instance. There were no changes made in the orchestra or anything. He took the challenge and shot it as well as the song was. It became a hit. Usually my choices are Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and all, but here was a song that was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and would be remembered.”

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera

Kites – 2010

“I had made this tune, before I became a music director. My brother remembered that tune. I called the same musicians of the 70s and 80s to come and record this song. I had to groom KK a lot, I was after him for 6-7 days, and we only recorded it after that. All the modern music directors have complemented me for that song, which is great.”

Happy birthday, Rajesh Roshan!