Rajan Mishra of Rajan Sajan Mishra duo dies due to Covid-19 related complications

Classical singer Rajan Mishra has died due to Covid-19 in Delhi on Sunday. He was admitted to Delhi’s St Stephen Hospital after he developed heart complications along with Covid-19, as per reports. Salim Merchant informed about the demise of Rajan Mishra on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti.”

Heartbreaking news – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family🙏 Om Shanti 🙏 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 25, 2021

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wrote, “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Pandit. Rajan Mishra. The singing brother duo of hindustani classical music – Rajan and Sajan Mishra. #OmShanti.”

Belonging to the Benaras gharana, Pandit Rajan Mishra, along with brother Sajan Mishra have performed for both Indian and global audiences for decades now. Born in 1951, Rajan Mishra was born and brought up in Varanasi. Along with his brother, he received his musical training under his father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, their grandfather’s brother Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra, and their uncle, sarangi virtuoso, Gopal Prasad Mishra.

Renowned vocalists in the khyal style of Indian classical singing, the brothers have been honoured by the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Gandharva National award in their meritorious career.