Rain on Me song: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande find beauty in pain

“Rain on Me” explores the concept of hanging in there through all the pain, trauma and hardship that life throws at you. (Photo: Lady Gaga/YouTube) “Rain on Me” explores the concept of hanging in there through all the pain, trauma and hardship that life throws at you. (Photo: Lady Gaga/YouTube)

The song “Rain on Me” is a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. The catchy track explores the concept of hanging in there through all the pain, trauma and hardship that life throws at you.

Gaga had announced the release of the single on Twitter by saying, “IF YOU WERE UP ALL NIGHT DRINKING WINE ON CALLS W UR FRIENDS LISTENING TO #RainOnMe U BETTER WAKE UP AND GET SOME COFFEE FOR THAT HANGOVER CUZ THE VIDEO IS OUT.

Both Gaga and Grande have had their share of suffering and it appears this pop song is their way of using their talent to express how they are persevering even as they deal with their aches.

Watch Rain on Me here:

In the music video, Gaga and Grande are dancing beneath the sky with their crews. Knives fall with water and one lodges itself into Gaga’s thigh, where it stays almost throughout the music video.

“Rain on Me” is the second single from Lady Gaga’s upcoming album Chromatica, which will be sixth of her career.

