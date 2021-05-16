Rahul Vaidya teases surprise collaboration with Rashami Desai, see the first photos

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai have ‘something beautiful’ in the works. The celebs took to their social media platforms to reveal stills from their upcoming collaboration, which is launching on May 17. The surprise seems to be a new single that will see Rahul and Rashami in action together.

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram account to share three photos that feature him along with Rashmi. The singer wrote, “Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels! 🤟🏼🤩 📸 @dieppj.”

Rashami too shared the photos on her social media account, “Tomorrow is important day But Don’t forget to live in today Hope you all will love it 🧡 . . . #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #diva #instagood #music #rashamians #rahulvaidya #love #rythamicrashami💃🏻 #immagical✨🧞‍♀️🦄.”

Rahul and Rashami’s chemistry looks amazing in the photos. The two are twinning in black and are seen lost in each other.

Other Bigg Boss contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga dropped emojis on Rashmi’s post while Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Waiting to see the magic 😍.”

Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is joined by Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Maheck Chahal on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.