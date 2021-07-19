The DisHul wedding film: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share a glimpse of their special day

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception and an after-party for their family members and close friends. The after-party saw Rahul and Disha letting their hair down with their friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Vikas Gupta and others.

Now, after all the celebration, Rahul has treated fans to his wedding film. The singer on Monday posted the video on his YouTube channel, and the wedding looks straight out of a fairytale.

The video begins by showing us the decoration of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding venue. Soon, we meet the gorgeous bride and the dapper groom. We see Rahul and Disha blushing as well as in awe of each other. The video shows Rahul giving flying kisses to Disha as she walked down the aisle. Next, we get a glimpse of their varmala ceremony and soon, we see the couple taking the ‘pheras’.

What makes the video an emotional watch is also the song crooned by Rahul Vaidya and Aishwarya Bhandari. The song “Matthe Te Chamkan” was released by Rahul on his wedding day.

While Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have known each other for a while, it was during his stint on Bigg Boss 14 that Rahul realised he loved Disha. He proposed to Disha on national television, and she said yes. The Indian Idol singer, who recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, announced his wedding soon after returning to Mumbai.

While interacting with indianexpress.com, Rahul Vaidya confessed that possibly being away from Disha made him realise how much he loves her. He added, “Our relationship has been very organic and always moved with the flow. I have enjoyed every moment with her and waiting to see how we are as husband and wife.”