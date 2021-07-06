Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding on July 16: ‘It will be an intimate affair’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to take the next big step in their life. The duo, who admitted that they were in love with each other during the singer’s stay in Bigg Boss house, will get married on July 16. As per the couple, the wedding will be “an intimate affair” with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

Spilling the beans on the wedding, Rahul shared with ETimes that the “marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha added, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

Rahul and Disha met each other on a social media platform. The two started chatting with each other in mid-2018 and soon became friends. Rahul and Disha shot for their first single the same year. Rahul realised he loves Disha during his stay in the Bigg Boss house.

On her birthday, he proposed to Disha and she accepted it on the national television. Since then, the singer and the actor have been talking about getting married. However, their plans kept getting postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The couple is currently busy making final arrangements for their big day.

On the work front, Rahul has shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, which wrapped up recently. He also released a song titled “Madhaniyaan,” which featured him alongside his girlfriend Disha. The singer later released ‘Aly’, which rose to fame when he was in the Salman Khan-host reality show. Disha, who became a household name with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, was last seen in Woh Apna Sa.