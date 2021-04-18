Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar live their future in wedding song ‘Madhanya.’ Watch video

“Madhanya” song, featuring Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, is out. There have been several versions of “Madhanya” before but this one is a bit more emotional and special as the song talks about a bride who is beginning the next phase of her life with her husband while leaving the house where she has grown up and her dear ones behind.

While Disha plays the bride, Rahul plays the groom. Interestingly, the two are dating each other in the real life too, and are soon to be married. Rahul had proposed Disha for marriage on Bigg Boss season 14. While the date of their wedding has not been confirmed yet, the song looks like an exact representation of how their big day is going to be like.

Disha looks pretty as a bride. The song is just not a ‘bidaai’ song but it also speaks of the promises the husband makes to his wife. While Asees Kaur has lent her voice to the female version of the song, Rahul has crooned the male part of the wedding song. The viewers also witness Rahul and Disha’s chemistry in the song. The lyrics of the song have been written by Kumaar. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song is sure to become the wedding song of the year.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha spoke about their song during an Instagram Live. Rahul described the song as a “journey of a girl” while Disha gushed over how the couple looked beautiful on screen. Rahul also thanked the team of the music video for the experience he had while shooting and singing the song. He called Asees “the woman of the moment” and was all praise for the singer.