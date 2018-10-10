Raghu Dixit accused of sexual harassment, singer apologises

Raghu Dixit shared a two-page apology on Twitter.

After multiple women accused Raghu Dixit of sexual harassment, the singer-composer issued an apology on Wednesday.

An aspiring singer, whose story was shared by singer Chinmayi Sripaada today, recently revealed how Raghu once tried to kiss her in his studio when she came for a song recording.

Raghu posted a two-page apology on Twitter where he agreed to have met the singer in question at his studio. But the singer said he misjudged the situation and tried to kiss her after the two hugged. The frontman of the multilingual folk-fusion band The Raghu Dixit Project, however, denied some other allegations levelled against him in the sexual harassment story, which was made public by Chinmayi.

Raghu’s tweet read, “Here is my detailed response to the anonymous statement against me. I apologise for any wrong doing on my part and will do what it takes to correct it. I have complete faith in my integrity and I have been as true to myself as I can be with this response.”

“Am I a predator? Definitely not. Did I lure this singer or any other with a chance to sing for a movie? Not at all. This singer had already finished singing the song. Did I speak ill of my wife? No, but I did vent out that we were in a bad place,” Raghu wrote as part of his apology.

Here is what Raghu Dixit wrote in his apology

Here is my detailed response to the anonymous statement against me. I apologise for any wrong doing on my part and will do what it takes to correct it.

I have complete faith in my integrity and I have been as true to myself as I can be with this response. pic.twitter.com/vHuNzQq6G0 — Raghu Dixit (@Raghu_Dixit) October 10, 2018

Check out Chinmayi’s tweets here

From a co-singer, a friend. I believe her.

Raghu Dixit – Your #TimesUP pic.twitter.com/gzgwy6Io9e — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

More Raghu Dixit pic.twitter.com/5ZOucRdxlR — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 10, 2018

Chinmayi also shared another tweet revealing the story of a singer who said Raghu asked her to sit on his lap during one of their meetings at his studio.

