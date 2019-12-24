Raftaar on CAA: Be it Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslim, all of them are our brothers

Rapper and musician Raftaar recently gave his take on the Citizenship Amendment Act (Photo: Instagram/raftaar). Rapper and musician Raftaar recently gave his take on the Citizenship Amendment Act (Photo: Instagram/raftaar).

During a recent concert, musician and rapper Raftaar stopped to take stock of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a clip which has since gone viral, Raftaar is heard saying, “Ek baat bikul seriously clear kar raha hu, chahe kal career chale ya na chale, koi dikkat nahi. Itna kama liya hai ki end tak bhukha nahi marunga.” The rapper then pushed forward his friend and said “Iss insaan ka naam hai Arshad. Ye mera aisa khayaal rakhta hai ki koi mereko dhakka bhi nahi maar sakta. Agar isko koi desh se nikalne ki baat karega na toh saamne goli khaunga. Chahe Hindu, chahe Sikh hai, chahe Isaai hai, chahe Muslim hai; sab hamaare bhai hai. Kisiko bhi bahar nahi jaane doonga” (I want to make one thing clear. It doesn’t matter if I stop getting work after this. I have enough money to sustain myself. This is Arshad. He takes such good care of me that no one can even get to me, however hard they try. If anyone talks about throwing him out of the country and depriving him of his right to live here, then I will fight for him, and I am willing to even take a bullet for him. Be it Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslim, all of them are our brothers. I won’t let anyone go anywhere).

Apart from Raftaar, Anurag Kashyap, Parvathy, Konkana Sen Sharma, Dia Mirza and Kubbra Sait among others have expressed their displeasure over CAA.

Recently Saif Ali Khan also spoke on the subject in an interview with PTI. He said, “I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more.”

