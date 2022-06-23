Rapper Raftaar files for divorce from wife Komal Vohra after six years of marriage

Rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, has filed for divorce from his wife Komal Vohra after six years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, had been reportedly living separately for some time now.

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that Raftaar and Komal filed for divorce in 2020. The source said, “Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6.”

Also read | Here’s the real reason why Raftaar is not part of Roadies this year

Raftaar met Komal Vohra through a mutual friend and the two dated for five years before taking the wedding vows in 2016. Raftaar had shared his wedding picture on Twitter. The rapper captioned the photo, “MARRIED TO MY SOUL MATE ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagjitb (@jagjitb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Virdi💄💋 (@guneetvirdimua)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmeet Singh Khalsa (@harmeetphotography)

In an interview, Raftaar had credited Komal for being extremely supportive of him and his profession. However, the two have now unfollowed each other on social media and have also deleted their wedding pictures.

On the work front, Raftaar last sang the title track of Nushratt Bharucha’s Janhit Mein Jaari. He was also a gang leader on the reality show MTV Roadies for a few years.