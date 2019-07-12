R Kelly arrested on sex trafficking charges

Musician R Kelly was on Thursday arrested on sex trafficking charges, according to reports. The R&B singer will be brought to New York for a fresh trial post his arrest by NYPD detectives and Homeland Security agents.

Kelly has been at the centre of various controversies, most of them centering around the multiple sexual assault allegations against the singer.

In fact, R Kelly was charged with ten counts of sexual abuse in February and was hit with 11 more counts of sexual assault and abuse in May.

Kelly has also been accused of sexually assaulting a minor aged between 13-16 years in 2010.

The singer had earlier denied all the charges against him. In 2000, the musician had faced charges of child pornography after a video of him having sex with an underage girl had surfaced online.