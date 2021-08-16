Qismat 2 teaser: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta are back as star-crossed lovers

For all fans of the 2018 romantic drama Qismat, your wait for the sequel has finally ended as the teaser to its follow-up, Qismat 2, has been released. The short clip of the Ammy Virk-Sargun Mehta-starrer gives a glimpse into the story of their characters. Qismat 2 brings back the team of the original – not only Ammy and Sargun but writer-director Jagdeeb Singh Sidhu, music composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani have returned for the sequel.

“QISMAT 2 bohot chir tohn wait si mainu vi (I waited for it for a long time). Here it is… all our heart,” Sargun wrote alongside the teaser posted on her Instagram handle.

The teaser begins with Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta’s characters lamenting that their love story remained incomplete. The video then skips to a long flashback that shows the journey of their relationship – from meeting in college, falling in love to witnessing a tragic turn in their story years later.

The melodious background score by Sandeep Saxena and dramatic visuals showcasing Ammy and Sargun’s crackling chemistry has left fans excited for Qismat 2.

The film, produced by Shri Narotam Ji Studios, is set to arrive in theatres on September 24.