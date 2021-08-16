scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Qismat 2 teaser: Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta are back as star-crossed lovers

Qismat 2, starring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles, is the sequel to the hit 2018 romantic drama Qismat.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2021 6:25:09 pm
Qismat 2Qismat 2 stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead roles.

For all fans of the 2018 romantic drama Qismat, your wait for the sequel has finally ended as the teaser to its follow-up, Qismat 2, has been released. The short clip of the Ammy Virk-Sargun Mehta-starrer gives a glimpse into the story of their characters. Qismat 2 brings back the team of the original – not only Ammy and Sargun but writer-director Jagdeeb Singh Sidhu, music composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani have returned for the sequel.

“QISMAT 2 bohot chir tohn wait si mainu vi (I waited for it for a long time). Here it is… all our heart,” Sargun wrote alongside the teaser posted on her Instagram handle.

The teaser begins with Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta’s characters lamenting that their love story remained incomplete. The video then skips to a long flashback that shows the journey of their relationship – from meeting in college, falling in love to witnessing a tragic turn in their story years later.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The melodious background score by Sandeep Saxena and dramatic visuals showcasing Ammy and Sargun’s crackling chemistry has left fans excited for Qismat 2.

The film, produced by Shri Narotam Ji Studios, is set to arrive in theatres on September 24.

