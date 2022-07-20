Popular Punjabi lyricist-singer Jaani injured in road accident: ‘Saw death and God with my eyes today’

July 20, 2022 8:55:33 am
Popular Punjabi lyricist and singer Jaani Johan suffered injuries in a road mishap on Tuesday evening. His car crashed into a SUV in Mohali, Punjab, injuring him as well as two other persons he was travelling with.
The police say the reason behind the accident is possibly jumping a red signal, due to which the said collision occurred between the SUV and Ford Figo, reported DNA. The collision was reportedly so powerful that the cars flipped multiple times. The people involved in the accident escaped with relatively minor injuries thanks to their vehicles’ air bags.
Jaani and his two companions were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mohali. The passengers of the other car had minor wounds, which were tended to.
View this post on Instagram
Jaani is said to have suffered injuries on his neck and back, IANS said in its report. The singer-lyricist was sitting in the back with a friend, while the third person was driving the vehicle.
After the reports about Jaani’s accident began to circulate, his fans wished for his speedy recovery. Later, Jaani himself took to social media to give a statement in Punjabi regarding the same. Sharing that he is doing better and suffered only minor wounds, the singer captioned his post, “Ajj akha’n ne Maut Vekhi,,Par Fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya,,,So ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere Dost theek aa’n ,just minor injuries 🙏🏻 Duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my eyes today but then glimpsed God. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. remember us in your prayers).” He also shared another statement, which read, “With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai.”
Artistes like Gauahar Khan, Stebin Ben, Asees Kaur, Ammy Virk, Ravi Dubey, Sophie Choudry among others shared get well soon wishes for the singer. Ravi wrote, “Oh my god, god bless you and your friends.” Sophie commented, “Shukr hai.” Kanika Kapoor shared flower emojis as she wished Jaani a speedy recovery.
Subscriber Only Stories
Jaani is known for writing songs like Titliyaan, Naah, Pachtaoge, Dhokebaaz among many more.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod
Latest News
ENG vs SA ODI: England debutant Matthew Potts falls ill as players, spectators suffer exhaustion in sweltering heat
Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’
Why Rajendra Kumar was known as the ‘Jubilee Kumar’ of Bollywood, his films ran for at least 25 weeks in theatres
When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his actor friend, Om Puri saved his life
Redmi K50i launch Live Updates: The Redmi K-series comes back to India
How Robert Downey Jr found a way to build confidence in life
Chennai News Live: Govt transfers Collector, SP after Kallakurichi violence; Centre seeks clarifications from state on anti-NEET Bill
Daily Briefing: Rupee falls below 80 against dollar; why a UP sanitation worker was sacked over photos of Modi, Yog
Delhi: On day 3 of CUET, candidates continue facing technical issues
Sri Lanka Crisis News Live Updates: Sri Lanka to elect new President to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa
NEP model in Karnataka soon, madrasas to have mainstream subjects: Education minister
ENG vs SA: South Africa spoil Ben Stokes’ final ODI with 62-run win