Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Popular Punjabi lyricist-singer Jaani injured in road accident: ‘Saw death and God with my eyes today’

Jaani is said to have suffered injuries on his neck and back, IANS said in its report. The accident took place on Tuesday evening in Mohali, Punjab.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 8:55:33 am
jaaniJaani shared a statement on social media regarding his accident. (Photo: Jaani/Instagram)

Popular Punjabi lyricist and singer Jaani Johan suffered injuries in a road mishap on Tuesday evening. His car crashed into a SUV in Mohali, Punjab, injuring him as well as two other persons he was travelling with.

The police say the reason behind the accident is possibly jumping a red signal, due to which the said collision occurred between the SUV and Ford Figo, reported DNA. The collision was reportedly so powerful that the cars flipped multiple times. The people involved in the accident escaped with relatively minor injuries thanks to their vehicles’ air bags.

Jaani and his two companions were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mohali. The passengers of the other car had minor wounds, which were tended to.

 

Jaani is said to have suffered injuries on his neck and back, IANS said in its report. The singer-lyricist was sitting in the back with a friend, while the third person was driving the vehicle.

After the reports about Jaani’s accident began to circulate, his fans wished for his speedy recovery. Later, Jaani himself took to social media to give a statement in Punjabi regarding the same. Sharing that he is doing better and suffered only minor wounds, the singer captioned his post, “Ajj akha’n ne Maut Vekhi,,Par Fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya,,,So ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere Dost theek aa’n ,just minor injuries 🙏🏻 Duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my eyes today but then glimpsed God. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. remember us in your prayers).” He also shared another statement, which read, “With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai.”

Artistes like Gauahar Khan, Stebin Ben, Asees Kaur, Ammy Virk, Ravi Dubey, Sophie Choudry among others shared get well soon wishes for the singer. Ravi wrote, “Oh my god, god bless you and your friends.” Sophie commented, “Shukr hai.” Kanika Kapoor shared flower emojis as she wished Jaani a speedy recovery.

Jaani is known for writing songs like Titliyaan, Naah, Pachtaoge, Dhokebaaz among many more.

