Punjab Women Commission seeks action against Honey Singh for ‘obscene’ song

Chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission, Manisha Gulati said Yo Yo Honey Singh's song with the objectionable lyrics should be banned in the state.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song ‘Makhna’ has irked the Punjab Women Commission.

The Punjab Women Commission has sought action against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in a recent song.

Taking suo motu cognizance, chairperson of the women panel Manisha Gulati has written to the state home secretary, Punjab Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (Crime), recommending appropriate action against the singer.

“We have asked the police to register an FIR against the singer for using vulgar lyrics against women in his song ‘Makhna’,” Gulati said.

The women panel has asked the police to submit a status report in the matter by July 12, she said.

Gulati said the song with the objectionable lyrics against women should be banned in the state.

