PSY reveals BTS’ Suga had reached out to him ‘through an unknown number’ for That That collaboration: ‘He produced the beat’

Much to the excitement of ARMY and PSY fans, BTS’s Suga collaborated with the Gangnam Style rapper for the latest raging hit ‘That That’.In the video, Suga presented a different side of himself as he dances and parties hard—something ARMY can’t get enough of. Recently, PSY revealed that it was Suga who contacted him for the song. That That is from the album PSY 9th which released last week, and features several celebrity collaborations.

During the April 30 episode of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), PSY opened up about That That. As quoted by Soompi, PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song.”

“That’s when he brought me the instrumental for (That That). Suga’s the one who produced that beat. He asked me, ‘Could you possibly sing this song?’ and I said, ‘It wouldn’t even have to be this. What wouldn’t I be willing to sing [if you produced it]? I’m in!’ So we kept talking back and forth like this and working on the song together, and he wound up featuring on the song. I’d really like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to him,” he added.

PSY had talked about Suga, ahead of That That’s release. “It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me,” he had said.

Not long after That That’s release, the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in several countries. The song was number one on iTunes Top Songs list in at least 73 countries including United States, Japan, and Canada. The album also reached No 1 on iTunes Top Albums in several countries.

Meanwhile, BTS’ new album will release on June 10.