PSY says hidden theme of That That is ‘Farewell to Gangnam Style’, explains the slap from BTS’ Suga

South Korean superstar PSY said his new album marks a “farewell to ‘Gangnam Style’” — the hit song that propelled him to superstardom exactly a decade ago. Indeed, the music video for the lead single — “That That” featuring Suga from BTS — shows PSY in the famous blue suit he wore in the “Gangnam Style” video.

“So, a guy in a blue tuxedo comes out and gets a slap from Suga and goes on his way,” alluding to his old self walking away from the past, PSY told The Associated Press during an interview before the album’s release. His latest album PSY 9th, released Friday, has 12 songs, including one featuring Korean-Canadian rapper Tablo. PSY, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, swept the world with “Gangnam Style” in 2012. The song, with its addictive horse-riding dance and catchy melodies, made a global splash and currently has over 4.4 billion views on YouTube.

In an interview, PSY discussed the long gap in recordings, whether he’s still pressured by the global success of “Gangnam Style,” and what he envisions for himself and the Korean pop industry.

PSY 9th took five years. What took so long?

One can’t satisfy everyone. People’s taste is subjective. But if I let someone listen to my music and even if that person isn’t from the industry, if that person says, “This is not that great,” I make a change. There are 40 to 50 people I play my music to when it’s ready. Until they collectively say, “This is the best it can get,” I search for the song. So… I also make a lot of changes. Our artistes find this difficult when working with me, and I want to change the habit, but it’s hard to correct it. When I make music, I listen to it on a cellphone speaker, on a big speaker, and do my best to try to find a fault… I kill many songs, and I’ve been in that process for a long time.

Who are those 40-50 people?

Every artiste in my company and some of our label employees. There are young and old people including my parents… The most random person is my best friend — someone my age living everyday life who has been continuously monitoring my songs ever since my first album.