PSY’s much-awaited That That feat BTS’ Suga becomes a phenomenon, tops charts in 73 countries. Watch

The much-anticipated collaboration between South Korean rapper and singer Park Jae-sang, better known as PSY, and Suga, a member of the country’s ultra-popular K-pop music act BTS is here, and has taken the world by storm. Titled That That, the song is topping charts all across the world.

The song is the title track of PSY’s album called PSY 9th. Not long after its release, it soared to the top of iTunes charts in several countries in the world, as per reports.

Soompi.com reported that the song was number one on iTunes Top Songs list in at least 73 countries including United States, Japan, and Canada. The album also reached No 1 on iTunes Top Albums in several countries.

On YouTube, the song has 23 million views in less than 24 hours.

PSY, best known for “Gangnam Style”, again brings his never-ending energy to “That That” that has characterised him in many of his music videos.

In the cowboy-themed song, PSY celebrates the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and sings about feeling amazing and enjoying the post-pandemic vibes. He continues that he is loving the streets that are crowded again.

Then Suga makes a grand entry from behind the camera, and after a few solo lines from him and PSY’ chorus ‘That That / I Like That’, they enter a saloon and Suga continues. ‘To everyone I’ve longed and longed for / Everybody get ready, set, go / What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger / Haters gonna hate, players gonna play,’ he sings.

Then PSY and Suga join forces and sing together.

The response to the song has been significant, and both the ARMY and PSY’s huge fan base has joined in applauding the song and the two artistes. One tweeted, “psy probably saw the way yoongi moves his hips in ptd and said you know what. WE NEED LOTS OF THAT.”