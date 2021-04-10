scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Latest news

Priyanka Chopra, Viola Davis, Chris Rock pay tribute to rapper DMX: ‘A big loss for music industry’

Rapper DMX passed on Friday in White Plains, New York following what his family described a "catastrophic cardiac arrest".

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
April 10, 2021 10:23:11 am
dmx deathHollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Viola Davis among others have reacted to DMX's untimely demise. (Photo: Priyanka Chopa/Instagram, DMX/Instagram, Viola Davis/Instagram)

Hollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, TI, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tyrese on Saturday said no words could heal the music industry after the untimely demise of popular rapper DMX, who was responsible for introducing hip-hop to an entire generation.

DMX passed on Friday in White Plains, New York following a “catastrophic cardiac arrest”, as described by his family. He was 50. The family announced his death in a statement. He had been on life support at White Plains Hospital since April 2, when he suffered a heart attack.

Also Read |Rapper DMX dies at 50

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to pay her tribute to the rapper, saying that he was one of her favourites while growing up. “And then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family,” the actor-producer wrote.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis sent prayers for DMX’s children. “RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved one,” she wrote alongside a smiling picture of the late artiste. Fellow rapper TI called him a “cultural icon”. “Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.”

“Rest in Heaven DMX,” tweeted Chance The Rapper. Singer Charlie Puth, in an emotional note on Twitter, wrote that DMX’s demise felt like a piece of his childhood had died. “I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX.”

While Bruno Mars simply posted a picture of DMX from one of his jam-packed concerts, actor-producer Chris Rock said that DMX’s demise is a reminder that people should show love to those who suffer from addiction.

“DMX So sad such an amazing person and artist. Last time I saw him we just talked about our kids all day. If anyone out there has a friend or family member that suffers from addiction don’t judge just show them love and support. Childhood Trauma is real,” Rock tweeted. Several other celebrities like Jeezy, DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Isaih Thomas also mourned the loss of one of hip-hop greats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

DMX, who sold millions of records in the ’90s and 2000s, was the first musician whose first five albums reached No 1 on the Billboard chart, according to the New York Times. He was the standout artist on the Ruff Ryders label, often rapping over tracks by star DJ and producer Swizz Beatz.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Jaya Bachchan birthday 20 photos with other Bachchans
On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, her best photos with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shweta

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x