Priyanka Chopra, Viola Davis, Chris Rock pay tribute to rapper DMX: ‘A big loss for music industry’

Hollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, TI, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tyrese on Saturday said no words could heal the music industry after the untimely demise of popular rapper DMX, who was responsible for introducing hip-hop to an entire generation.

DMX passed on Friday in White Plains, New York following a “catastrophic cardiac arrest”, as described by his family. He was 50. The family announced his death in a statement. He had been on life support at White Plains Hospital since April 2, when he suffered a heart attack.

He was one of my favourite artists growing up, and then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to pay her tribute to the rapper, saying that he was one of her favourites while growing up. “And then to have had the opportunity to work with him was such a dream come true. Such a big loss for the music industry. #RIP DMX. Sending my thoughts and love to his family,” the actor-producer wrote.

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

Oscar-winner Viola Davis sent prayers for DMX’s children. “RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved one,” she wrote alongside a smiling picture of the late artiste. Fellow rapper TI called him a “cultural icon”. “Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today.”

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

“Rest in Heaven DMX,” tweeted Chance The Rapper. Singer Charlie Puth, in an emotional note on Twitter, wrote that DMX’s demise felt like a piece of his childhood had died. “I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX.”

I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX. pic.twitter.com/X6kmICtIZI — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 9, 2021

While Bruno Mars simply posted a picture of DMX from one of his jam-packed concerts, actor-producer Chris Rock said that DMX’s demise is a reminder that people should show love to those who suffer from addiction.

“DMX So sad such an amazing person and artist. Last time I saw him we just talked about our kids all day. If anyone out there has a friend or family member that suffers from addiction don’t judge just show them love and support. Childhood Trauma is real,” Rock tweeted. Several other celebrities like Jeezy, DJ Khaled, Ludacris and Isaih Thomas also mourned the loss of one of hip-hop greats.

DMX, who sold millions of records in the ’90s and 2000s, was the first musician whose first five albums reached No 1 on the Billboard chart, according to the New York Times. He was the standout artist on the Ruff Ryders label, often rapping over tracks by star DJ and producer Swizz Beatz.