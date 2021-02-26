‘So proud of all the work you’ve put into this’: Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ song Spaceman

Nick Jonas has launched the first single from his upcoming solo album. The single, titled “Spaceman” has an overarching theme of lockdown. To support her husband, global star Priyanka Chopra shared the track on Instagram and wrote, “Spaceman is out NOW. So proud of all the work you’ve put into this song and album.”

In an interview with Apple Music, Nick shared that Priyanka “loves” his new album. “She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka has been quite busy in the last few months filming her movies and promoting her book. Nick shared that it was during this time that he started making the record. “I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie and that’s when I started making the record. I feel like the album is inherently hopeful and I want people to feel that when they listen to it,” he said.

While launching the song on Instagram, Nick shared, “So excited to be starting this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead. There are four central themes we will explore on this album… Distance. Indulgence. Euphoria. Commitment. Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time… Thank you.”

Nick will soon be seen as the host and the musical guest at Saturday Night Live. This will be his first time hosting the iconic comedy show.