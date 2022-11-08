scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Nick Jonas’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo reveals she wanted to marry him, says she was left with no ‘identity’ after break-up

During the premiere of her new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo was asked to talk about her past relationship with Nick Jonas.

Nick JonasNick Jonas dated Olivia Culpo for two years (Photo: Reuters)

While Nick Jonas is now happily married to Priyanka Chopra, the singer had often been in the news for several publicised relationships prior to meeting PeeCee. Apart from Miley Cyrus, Nick had been in a serious relationship with Olivia Culpo, whom he had dated from 2013-2015. Their abrupt breakup had been the subject of much discussion on social media.

During the premiere of her new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, – which chronicles the lives of the Culpo sisters; Olivia, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo. Olivia Culpo was asked to talk about her past relationship with Nick. At first she was rather hesitant and asked, “Do I really have to talk about that?” She then took the plunge and said, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me. I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great, right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali with daughter Malti: ‘Love, peace and prosperity to all’

She further said that she was under the impression that they would get married. “My whole identity was in him. Which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford, thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent.” She also referred to the time when she ‘couldn’t pay for groceries’. She called the breakup a ‘serious and pivotal’ moment for her, which taught her that she should never ‘give up’.

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018 after a whirlwind summer courtship, and the couple welcomed their first child Malti Marie via surrogacy this year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 01:32:25 pm
Next Story

L K Advani turns 95: New BJP puts best foot forward for party’s grand old man

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement