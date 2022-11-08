Nick Jonas’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo reveals she wanted to marry him, says she was left with no ‘identity’ after break-up

While Nick Jonas is now happily married to Priyanka Chopra, the singer had often been in the news for several publicised relationships prior to meeting PeeCee. Apart from Miley Cyrus, Nick had been in a serious relationship with Olivia Culpo, whom he had dated from 2013-2015. Their abrupt breakup had been the subject of much discussion on social media.

During the premiere of her new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, – which chronicles the lives of the Culpo sisters; Olivia, Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo. Olivia Culpo was asked to talk about her past relationship with Nick. At first she was rather hesitant and asked, “Do I really have to talk about that?” She then took the plunge and said, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me. I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great, right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

She further said that she was under the impression that they would get married. “My whole identity was in him. Which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night, looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford, thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent.” She also referred to the time when she ‘couldn’t pay for groceries’. She called the breakup a ‘serious and pivotal’ moment for her, which taught her that she should never ‘give up’.

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018 after a whirlwind summer courtship, and the couple welcomed their first child Malti Marie via surrogacy this year.