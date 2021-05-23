Priyanka Chopra ‘excited’ to be presenting at Billboard Music Awards 2021, has some words for host Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is “excited” to be presenting at Billboard Music Awards 2021, which will air live on May 23. The actor on Saturday evening took to her Instagram account and shared, “So excited to be presenting at the Billboard Music Awards tomorrow.” The show will be hosted by Nick Jonas, who is also set to perform at the event with Marshmello. Priyanka had some kind words to say about her husband and singer-actor Nick. She wrote, “Also heard this year’s host is pretty good.”

On Sunday morning, Nick dropped a video that showed him on the sets of the award show. He informed his fans via Instagram LIVE that Jonas Brothers and Marshmello are performing together. “We are rehearsing our performance with Marshmellow,” he told. Later, Joe, Kevin and Marshmello joined Nick in the live chat. While Joe said he is “so pumped” to be performing at the Billboard Music Awards, Kevin said he feels “ready” and Marshamello expressed he is “thrilled” to be performing with the Jonas Brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Joe, Kevin and Nick will be performing “Leave Before You Love Me” their latest collaboration with Marshmello.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The show will also witness performances by other A-listers such as The Weeknd, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and SZA, twenty one pilots, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos, Karol G, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and Pink among others.

Apart from Priyanka, the list of presenters include Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Swizz Beatz, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Leslie Odom Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lena Waithe and Dixie D’Amelio.

At the Billboard Awards, Drake, the most decorated artist, is up for seven honors this year and will receive the Artist of the Decade Award. The Weeknd is competing for an impressive 16 awards. The Canadian performers will battle for the top prize at the Billboard Awards — top artist — where competition includes Taylor Swift and late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.