Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas’ album Spaceman’s launch with a kiss: ‘Proud of everything you do’

Nick Jonas has finally revealed the music video from his solo album, Spaceman. His wife and actor Priyanka Chopra announced the launch on Instagram, and shared the video, “#SpacemanVideo is OUT NOW! Proud of everything you do @nickjonas. ❤️👨‍🚀🚀.” The video shows Nick as a lonely man, walking alone on an alien planet after being separated from the one he loves, who is obviously his wife. Priyanka appears in the video as a photo on a screen and a hologram.

She was also a part of the launch, which happened in London where Nick and Priyanka are spending some time together. Nick came live for the album’s launch on Thursday night, and Priyanka also made an appearance during his session. She waved for the camera and then kissed Nick. The singer shared, “She is the inspiration to the album and the inspiration to everything in my life.”

Nick also shared some cheeky photos on his Instagram account from the launch celebration. Nick has said on multiple occasions that the entire album is about his feeling of isolation and his love for Priyanka. The White Tiger actor has been in Europe for a few months now as she finishes her professional commitments.

Earlier, in an interaction with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Nick said, “I sort of started writing this record back in July (2020). My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix. And I was like, ‘You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.”

Nick had then revealed that after missing Priyanka for so long, the moment they finally reconnected inspired the theme of this album, which is based on “hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also in the news as they will be announcing 93rd Academy Award nominations on Monday from their London home. The couple announced it with a video on Instagram.