President Ram Nath Kovind meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday met veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar at her home in south Mumbai and conveyed his best wishes for her good health.

Kovind was in the city to inaugurate the underground Bunker Museum at the Raj Bhavan.

“Delighted to meet @MangeshkarLata ji at her residence in Mumbai. Conveyed my best wishes for her good health. Lata ji, the pride of India, has sweetened our lives with her soulful melody. She continues to inspire us with her simplicity and grace,” he wrote on Twitter.

नमस्कार.आज भारत के राष्ट्रपति आदरणीय श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी,उनकी पत्नी श्रीमती सविता कोविंद जी और कन्या स्वाति कोविंद जी तथा महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल सी विद्यासागर राव जी और उनकी पत्नी विनोदा राव जी और महाराष्ट्र के शिक्षामंत्री श्री विनोद तावडे जी ने हमारे घर आकर हमें कृत-कृत किया. pic.twitter.com/vso6Xc17qj — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 18, 2019

In response, the 89-year-old singer tweeted,”Namaskar, was deeply honoured and humbled, when the The President of our country, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, so gracefully came and met me at my residence. I stand in gratitude. Sir, you make us proud!.”