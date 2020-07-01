Prateek Kuhad song Kasoor will hit you right in the feels

Prateek Kuhad is back with another love track title Kasoor. Prateek Kuhad is back with another love track title Kasoor.

To comfort us during these trying times, Prateek Kuhad is back with his latest song “Kasoor” that is all about love. Kuhad delivers once again as he presents a track that will surely bring a smile to your face.

The music video of “Kasoor” is also quite novel. We see a collection of faces looking into their webcams as statements like ‘Think about our first love’, ‘Think about your hardest break up’ pop-up on the screen. The video includes people from various walks of life. We also spotted actor Jim Sarbh and comedian Mallika Dua in the music video.

Watch the video of Prateek Kuhad’s Kasoor here:

Prateek Kuhad has been a significant part of the independent music scene for several years now. The artiste got global recognition after his track “cold/mess” was listed in Barack Obama’s favourite music tracks of 2019.

Kuhad spoke about “cold/mess” to The Indian Express and said, “It was definitely more intense. Tokens and Charms was light-hearted. It primarily had 11 love songs, which I had created over a period of time but they were less connected to each other. cold/mess had a narrative and was a bit more personal. The more you do this, you grow as an artiste. The production, the art and the song itself were better because I did better as an artiste on this than I did on my earlier pieces.”

Prateek Kuhad’s other popular tracks include “Raat Raazi”, “Tune Kaha”, “Dil Beparwah” and “Tum Jab Paas”.

