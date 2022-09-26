scorecardresearch
Prateek Kuhad announces India leg of his The Way That Lovers Do world tour

Prateek KuhadPrateek Kuhad's tour will travel across 15 Indian cities over two months.

Singer Prateek Kuhad will be performing in various cities in the country as part of his The Way That Lovers Do world tour.

The tour will travel across 15 Indian cities over two months and is in support of the musician’s third studio album The Way That Lovers Do, a press release stated.

As part of the world tour, Prateek Kuhad headlined a 20-city trek in the US in June and will next be touring in the UK and Europe in October 2022.

The India leg will start from Mumbai on October 29 and conclude on December 18 in Goa.

Also Read |Prateek Kuhad: ‘I don’t think even a single label is doing a good job with its musicians in India’

Prateek Kuhad will be performing in cities like Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru.

“I’m super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I’m looking forward to re-connecting with all my beautiful fans across the region,” the 32-year-old singer-songwriter said in a statement.

The India leg will be produced and presented by BookMyShow in association with talent management agency Big Bad Wolf along with TribeVibe.

The tour follows the release of Prateek Kuhad’s 11-track studio album The Way That Lovers Do in May 2022.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:55:08 pm
