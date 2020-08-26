Power Trip lead singer Riley Gale passes away

Power Trip lead singer Riley Gale was 34. (Photo: AP Images)

Riley Gale, lead singer and founding member of thrash metal band Power Trip, passed away on Monday in the US. He was 34. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. The band shared the news on social media on Wednesday.

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night. Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends,” read the note.

Asking fans to share their memory of Riley Gale, the band wrote, “We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

Power Trip was formed by Riley Gale in 2008. Their first album, Armageddon Blues, had released in 2009. In 2019, the band had shared that Power Trip was working on its third album.

