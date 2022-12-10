scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Post Malone lands in India for concert, fans react: ‘The legend has arrived’. Watch

Post Malone will be performing in Mumbai on December 10 as part of Zomato's debut Feeding India Concert.

post malonePost Malone was spotted at the Kalina airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
American rapper-singer Post Malone has arrived in India for his maiden performance on Sunday. The star will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai for the Feeding India Concert by Zomato. Touted as an ‘awareness concert’, artists around the world have joined hands with Zomato to build a malnutrition-free India. 

The singer, who arrived at the Kalina airport, looked amused by his star reception and was seen smiling for the camera. He was sporting a gray colored co-ord set and posed for the pictures while he was seated in his car. The rapper is known for his songs like Sunflower, I Like You, Rockstar and Congratulations.

Excited fans took to the comment section and said, “THIS IS SO AMAZING” and “The legend has arrived.” One of the fans said, “Wow apna hero aagaya😍 rockstar.” Another fan wrote, “Damn ! Wish he had show in Delhi as well !!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Zomato announced the news on social media a few days ago and wrote, “For the very first time in India, here’s presenting our headliner for the debut Zomato Feeding India Concert, POST MALONE! Join us to accelerate our movement towards a hunger-free nation!” 

Also read |Emancipation review: Will Smith makes bold bid for a second Oscar in Apple’s cynical slavery epic

In a blog post, Zomato said, “An annual event that will bring together promising impact makers, philanthropists, acclaimed celebrities, and you—the citizens of India, who can make a big difference in supporting the fight against malnutrition. What’s better than to harness the unifying power of music to bring everyone together and spread awareness.”

Apart from Post Malone, there will be performances by Ananya Birla, Zaeden, Jonita Gandhi, Anuv Jain, Ritviz, KING and KSHMR. 

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 08:53:38 am
