Popular Odia composer-singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital authorities said. He was 54.

“The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at 7.43 am and CPR was started as per ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support) protocol. However, despite all the resuscitation efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9.02 am,” the hospital bulletin said.

Abhijit Majumdar was admitted to the hospital on September 4 last year with hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease. After prolonged treatment in the ICU, he was shifted back to the medicine ward on November 10 for continuity of his care. However, he developed a new onset of fever (infection) on January 23, which was managed as per standard protocol, but he did not respond to treatment and developed refractory septic shock, AIIMS said in a statement.