Australian DJ Adam Sky dies in Bali

Top Australian DJ Adam Sky has died in an accident while vacationing in Bali, Indonesia.

The 42-year-old music producer was severely injured while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple injuries.

The news of his demise was shared on his official Facebook page.

“It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday May 4, 2019.

“Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the families privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss,” the post read.

Sky was an internationally renowned DJ, having supported famous artistes such as Fat Boy Slim, David Guetta and The Scissor Sisters.

Born in Melbourne, Neat was based in Singapore and was touted as a “rising Aussie superstar DJ” by JUICE magazine Asia.