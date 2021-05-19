scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary: ‘Will officially be changing pronouns to they and them’

Demi Lovato said on Twitter that the decision had come after “a lot of healing and self-reflective work”.

By: Reuters | London |
May 19, 2021 5:46:31 pm
demi lovatoDemi Lovato shared the news on her social media. (Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram)

The American pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old said on Twitter that the decision had come after “a lot of healing & self-reflective work”.

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said.

“I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, a former Disney Channel child star, also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato”, which was starting on Wednesday.

