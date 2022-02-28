Poori Gal Baat: Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy’s music video is as generic as they come

scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
Tiger Shroff's yet another attempt at singing fails to hit the target. The music video of Poori Gal Baat also features actor Mouni Roy, who gets to do precious little in the track.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 4:25:38 pm
tiger shroff and mouni royTiger Shroff and Mouni Roy in a still from the song.

Not everyone is meant to do everything. Tiger Shroff has established himself as a leading action star and a very good dancer. But singing is not his strength, and would do well to stay away from it in future. His latest track featuring Mouni Roy called “Poori Gal Baat” is a sad, generic, run-of-the-mill club number.

The number is heavily auto-tuned, as was the case with “Casanova” and “Unbelievable,” his previous attempts at singing. But this time, instead of singing in Hindi and English, Shroff croons in a predictable mix of Punjabi and English, using those familiar kind of lyrics where he wants his beloved to “take him to another world.”

The music video lacks concept, a story, and even freshness and energy. It has a very been-there-seen-that kind of feel to it. Tiger Shroff is up to his usual high-flying antics as Mouni Roy (who herself is a skilled dancer) just looks at him, throwing side, admiring glances. Why she was not made to dance as much remains a mystery.

“Poori Gal Baat” has been sung by Tiger Shroff, with lyrics by Ranbir Singh and Arjun. The music for the video has been composed by Prem and Hardeep, who have also produced the track. The video director is Rahul Shetty, and choreographers are Rahul Shetty and Zui Vaidya.

