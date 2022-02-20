Mouni Roy all praise for Tiger Shroff’s first Punjabi single ‘Poori Gal Baat’: ‘His talent hits hard…’

Tiger Shroff’s fans have a reason to celebrate. The actor is all set to sing his first ever Punjabi track, titled ‘Poori Gal Baat.’ The video of the song will feature Tiger Shroff with Mouni Roy. This song will mark her first project post her marriage. Sharing a glimpse of the song on his Instagram account, Tiger wrote, “Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented @imouniroy ! cant wait to share my first Punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all.”

Mouni was all praise for Tiger. “His talent hits hard, makes you wanna work on your craft more.. & in this single he will blow your mind with his singing as well,” she said. Mouni added that she struggled to dance with Tiger but he was nothing less than brilliant. “The struggle of dancing with you was real @tigerjackieshroff you are BRILLIANT!”

The song has been choreographed by Rahul Shetty. “And my darl @rahuldid I Wuvv you and pray we can work together all the time. You my friend are an artist,” Mouni concluded.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is working on Ganpath, which sees him collaborating with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Tiger will also be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the film, he will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Mouni, on the other hand, will be seen judging Dance India Dance Junior’s upcoming season. She will be co-judging the show with Remo D’souza and Sonali Bendre. “Thrilled & honoured to be a part of this panel and the show I have always loved so much. Need your love and blessings at the commencement of this new journey,” she wrote in a post.

Earlier this year, Mouni tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar.