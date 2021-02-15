scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

Nicki Minaj’s father killed by hit-and-run driver, say police

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj was walking along a road on Long Island when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said.

By: AP | Mineola |
February 15, 2021 10:04:17 am
Rapper Nicki MinajNicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York, in this Monday, May 6, 2019, file photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.

An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Minaj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 contestants’ list: Meet the new entrants in Mohanlal’s show

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement