Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PM Narendra Modi leads India in paying tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night. He was 69.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 16, 2022 1:44:36 pm
Bappi Lahiri and Narendra ModiMusic composer Bappi Lahiri with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, saying his music was all-encompassing and it beautifully expressed diverse emotions.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, a doctor treating him at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said. He was 69.

“Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.

Lahiri had unsuccessfully contested elections on a BJP ticket in West Bengal.

